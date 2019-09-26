|
Ronne Eilaine Butler Davis, age 50, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the Cancer Treatment Center of America in Zion, Illinois. She was born November 7, 1968 in Highland Park, Michigan to the union of Annette and Ronald Butler, and while her parents lived there, she attended school at the Michigan Institute for Child Development in Detroit Michigan and Morris Adler Elementary School in Southfield, Michigan. As a teenager, she sang in the youth choir of Second Christian Church Disciples of Christ aka Light of the World Church in Indianapolis, often being the lead vocalist on songs. (She loved to sing, and she had the voice of an angel). She also loved to spend the summers with her grandmother, Sadie Trammell, in Coatesville, Pa. It was her second home. She graduated from John Dickinson Wilmington high school in Wilmington Delaware. An exceptional student, she was awarded a four-year scholarship at Millersville University in Millersville, Pennsylvania, where she started and earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration, graduating with honors. While at Millersville, she headed up several student sponsored programs, including one on African American history, e.g., the slave trade. Ronne loved to travel with her family both inside and outside the United States, going to Jamaica, Paris, Bahamas, Hawaii, Texas, Florida, Georgia, New York, etc. An avid reader, she often spoke to youth groups about historical matters that were not taught in school or history books. Fluent in French, she taught this language at several schools in Atlanta, and later in Elkton Maryland. She loved sending time with children, sharing her knowledge about the things she had learned. She was also a strong and passionate believer in Jesus the Christ. Married to Judge William W. Davis, Jr., of Elkton Maryland, she was blessed with her beloved daughter, Mechiel (Chi) Davis, whom she watched grown into an accomplished pianist, and ballet and tap dancer, who is also fluent in French. Mrs. Butler Davis is survived by Judge William Davis, Jr., her daughter, Mechiel Davis, her mother, Annette Butler, her father, Ronald Butler, her sister, Alaina Butler, her nephew, Melaughn Butler, and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles an and family members. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Additional information will be provided later. Memorial contributions may be given to Cancer Treatment Centers of America in lieu of flowers. The Interment of ashes will be later. The family wishes to thank all those expresses their condolences, and acknowledgements will be made later.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 29, 2019