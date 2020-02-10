Daily Local News Obituaries
Rosalie M. Zubyk

Rosalie M. Zubyk, 91, passed away on February 4, 2020. She was a native of South Philadelphia and most recently resided at Spring Mill Senior Living, in Phoenixville, PA. Rosalie was the loving daughter of Crescenzo and Frances Impagliazzo. Survived by children: Stephanie Moore (Randy), Andrea, Cindy Marano (Luke), Christopher (Liz), and predeceased by beloved son, William. She is the dear sister of Leonard Bello, and the late John, Lucy Palladinetti, Tom, Christopher, and Robert. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Marian Bello, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was there loving grandmother of Lindsay, Hannah, Emma, Luca, and Allie. Rosalie was a 1949 Temple graduate, who earned a B.S. in Chemistry. She will be remembered as a strong and loving mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt who always persevered. Funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, February 29, St. Louis Church, 821 W. Cobbs Creek Parkway, Yeadon, PA. Calling hour: 9-10:15AM, Mass: 10:30AM. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Rosalie Zubyk to: NAMI Main Line PA, 320 Woodley Road, Merion Station, PA 19066. www.FamilyFuneralCare.net
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 11, 2020
