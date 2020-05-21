Rosanna Vassiliades, 84, of Malvern, Pa. passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Eugenia Sabia and Michael Sabia. She is survived by her husband Tom of 63 years, two sons Tom and John and grandchildren Lauren, Caroline, Tommy and Olivia. Rosanna was the CEO of the Vassiliades Family. She was a college graduate who first started to work as an executive secretary/assistant and then moved on to raise her family. She was a devoted and exceptional wife, mother and grandmother who soon became affectionally known to her grandchildren as Grandma Roses. She provided the necessary leadership for the family and together with her husband provided the family with the love, attention, management and guidance necessary to achieve their plans, wants and needs. A pillar of strength Rosanna was the most caring and unselfish person that anyone could ever be. Her unconditional love and devotion were always for her family and she represented everything that is beautiful in this world. Rosanna loved tennis and played the piano and did both exceptionally well. She enjoyed playing the works of Mozart and various others songs including “On the Beautiful Blue Danube” and “Doctor Zhivago.” Words cannot describe how wonderful Rosanna was and we all miss her very much. With eternal love, The Vassiliades Family. A private Catholic funeral service will be conducted at the Alleva Funeral Home in Paoli, Pa. on Friday, June 5, followed by graveside services at the Calvary Cemetery in West Conshohocken, Pa.



