Rose Balestra (nee Curto), age 97, of Morgantown PA, and formerly of Drexel Hill, on June 26th 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis Balestra. Loving mother of Dominic (Mary) and Louis Balestra, Anita Cellucci (Jeffrey), and Elaine Milacci (Joseph). Cherished grandmother of Denise Veroneau, Michelle Halloran, Elisa Balestra, Michael Balestra, Annie Ferrante, Natalie Guiseppe, Amanda Buccafurni, Michael Cellucci and Alison Pierce, and great-grandmother of 12 great-grandchildren. Devoted sister of Mary Tatum and the late Josephine Correnti. Precious daughter of the late Carmella (nee Grimaldi) and Dominick Curto. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Monday, July 1st, ALL IN CHURCH, from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM, at St. Bernadette Church, 1035 Turner Ave, Drexel Hill PA 19026. Funeral Mass to follow 11:00 AM. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004 would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Local on June 28, 2019