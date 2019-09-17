Daily Local News Obituaries
Rose M. Betz, 93 of West Chester, PA peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert W. Betz, Sr. Born July 1, 1926 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the eldest daughter of the late Peter Napoline and the late Filomena Aurelia Napoline. She had two sisters, Mildred and Grace (‘Honey’). Rose graduated from Bartram High School in Philadelphia and was a homemaker. She enjoyed her five grandchildren and her years working with the Women’s Auxiliary at Chester County Hospital. She loved crosswords and in recent years, her activities and friends at Wellington. She was a member of the Calvary Lutheran Church in West Chester. Rose was mother to three sons: the late Robert, Jr. (Beatrice), Anthony and Carl (Dena). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Katie, Melanie, Christina, Tony and Marisa who will always hold her in their hearts. Services and Interment will be private. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 19, 2019
