|
|
Rose Lanza, 97 of West Chester, PA died Sunday February 2, 2020 at Penn Medicine Hospice at Chester County, West Chester. She was the wife of the late Frank Lanza. Born June 29, 1922 in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of the late John Daddario and the late Michelina Catalana Daddario. Prior to retirement, Rose had worked for the Upper Dublin High School food service. As a young woman, she proudly worked sewing mosquito nets for World War II. She was a member of Trinity Assembly of God and enjoyed being with her church family. Rose enjoyed traveling, reading, cooking and eating out. Her greatest joy was being with and serving her family and friends. She is blessed by her daughter, Barbara (Boyd) Myers, son, Frank Lanza (Sandy), son, John Lanza (Susan), daughter, Darlene McCallum (Donald), 13 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Thurs. Feb. 6, 2020 from 10:00 - 10:45am at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc., 410 N. Church St. West Chester, PA 19380, 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com followed by her Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Graveside Service will be on Thurs. Feb 6, 2020 at 3:00pm at the Forest Hills/Shalom Memorial Park, 25 Byberry Rd, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Assembly of God, 1022 Pottstown Pike, West Chester, PA 19380.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 4, 2020