Rose M. Insetta, formerly of East Norriton, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 14, 2020 in West Chester, PA. Born in Norristown, PA on August 31, 1919 to Benjamin and Catherine (nee Marchese) Marino, she was the wife of the late Lloyd W. Insetta, with whom she enjoyed 58 years of marriage until his death in 2008. Rose graduated from Norristown High School in 1937. In 1940 she courageously ventured out on her own and moved to Washington, D.C. to work for the Federal Government. During World War II, she worked for eight years at the Pentagon in the U.S. Army’s Education and Entertainment Division and advanced to Section Chief in the Administrative Branch. Later, she worked for the Norristown Area School District and at Stewart Middle School as an assistant to the principal. During her long life, Rose enjoyed reading, attending theater and musical performances, cooking, walking and the simple pleasures of a beautiful day. She and Lloyd were founding parishioners of St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church in Norristown. In retirement, she and Lloyd enjoyed annual vacations to Florida, the Pocono Mountains and the New Jersey shore. Her greatest joy came from her family. Rose was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and mother-in-law. She was the adored and proud “Baba” to her seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She was cherished for her sincere kindness, compassion, wisdom, and unconditional love. Rose was a confidante and advisor to many, someone who quietly and gracefully led by example, and who was more concerned with others’ well-being than her own. Rose is survived by her children Kathy Kelly (Jack), Patti Rath (Tom), Bob Insetta (Terri), and Susan Spielberger (Bob), her grandchildren Colleen Meiswich (Mike), Susan Kelly, Michael Insetta (Amanda), Dr. Emily Rose Insetta (Jay Guthrie), Kathleen Bankert (Ryan), Andrew Spielberger, Maria Spielberger, and great grandchildren William, Matthew, Kate Rose, Owen, Madison Rose, and Cole. In addition to her husband, Rose was preceded in death by her siblings Josephine Monastero, Mary Marino, Sarah Borzillo, Lillian Marino, Catherine Marino, Frances Sarandrea, Nina DePaul, Joseph Marino, and Nancy Venezia. A brother-in-law, Robert J. Insetta, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews survive her. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Rose’s funeral Mass and services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rose’s memory to: Martha’s Choice Marketplace (Catholic Social Services) located at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church http://marthaschoicemarketplace.com/
or Carnegie Library for the Blind and Visually Impaired at https://www.carnegielibrary.org/give/
. Select “Library for the Blind and Visually Impaired” in the Area of Support drop down menu.