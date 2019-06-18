Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Rose M. Pakerski

Rose M. Pakerski Obituary
Rose M. Pakerski, on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the home of her loving daughter Bonnie. She is survived by two children, Bonnie Miller, wife of Art Miller and a son, Andrew Pakerski, Jr. A funeral mass will be celebrated for Rose at 10:30 am on Friday, June 21st at St. Peter Catholic Church, 2835 Manor Road, West Brandywine, PA 19320. Contributions in her memory can be made to the , 1626 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19103. James J. Terry Funeral Home Coatesville, www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on June 19, 2019
