Rose M. Pakerski, on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the home of her loving daughter Bonnie. She is survived by two children, Bonnie Miller, wife of Art Miller and a son, Andrew Pakerski, Jr. A funeral mass will be celebrated for Rose at 10:30 am on Friday, June 21st at St. Peter Catholic Church, 2835 Manor Road, West Brandywine, PA 19320. Contributions in her memory can be made to the , 1626 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19103. James J. Terry Funeral Home Coatesville, www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on June 19, 2019