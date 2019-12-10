|
|
Rose “Rosa” Pavluk (nee DiMarino) was born February 23, 1930 in South Philadelphia to Estera (Ciocco) and Domenico DiMarino. She was married to Joseph for 59 years. She is survived by her loving daughters Charlene (Raymond), Marina (Mahmoud) and Diane (William); grandchildren Estera, Jenna, Andrew, Amir, Ryan, Kate and William; five great-grandsons; and nieces and nephews. Rosa worked with her brother Bill managing his landscape nursery, using her creativity and sales skills to improve the business. She was passionate about learning new things and studied Italian in her 70s. She was generous and supportive with her family and progressive in her views. Rosa made everyone she came into contact with feel special and loved. Visitation at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Coatesville, 1:00-1:30 pm, Mass to follow. Contributions can be made to the Tel Hai Care Assurance Fund or The American Federation of the Blind.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 11, 2019