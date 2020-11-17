Rose Valentino passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020. She was 83 years old. She was beloved wife of Harry Valentino with whom she shared over 63 years of marriage. Born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania in 1936, the daughter of the late Anthony and Rose Kelly. She is survived by two children, daughter, Donna (Joe) Reilly of Parkesburg Pa. and son, Harry (Sue) Valentino of Bel Air Md, along with four grandchildren, Mathew (Courtney), Jonathan (Leanne), Marc and Nicholas. She was also survived by her sister, Sister Kathleen Kelly R.S.M. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack, Hugh and Jim. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, 332 Manor Avenue, Downingtown. Family and friends will be received from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Downingtown. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s at https://act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=13790&pg=personal&px=11367925
, with the team name "Kelly's Heroes" in honor of her late brother Jim Kelly.
