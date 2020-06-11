Rosemarie G. Fury (née Udicious), 86, of West Chester, PA passed away on June 8, 2020. Born in Hastings, PA in 1933, Rosemarie was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Gresco) Udicious. She was predeceased by her husband George R. Fury, Jr. Rosemarie was the loving mother of Kim Gunning Myles (George M.), Jim Gunning and the late Beth Smith Dusenberg; devoted grandmother of Matthew “Mickie” Myles, Analise and Sara Myles; dear sister of William Udicious and Nancy Dumm; and the beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Betty Bromberick, Doris Lowe, Richard Udicious, Patricia Weston and Barbara Weisman. She loved to cook and bake and was famous for all of her different pies and pie crusts. She also loved to garden and her flowers were always some of the prettiest on the block. She enjoyed telling you her opinion on everything …….and BTW her opinion was always right! Her grandchildren were always threatening to write a book about all of her crazy, funny stories she loved to tell. Yellow labs (Coty and Suzy) were her favorites and gave her so much joy and company. Sports? Forget about it… it was her yelling the loudest watching the Phillies, Flyers or Eagles. Rosemarie never met a stranger – she could meet and make friends quicker than anyone. Known by Rosemarie at birth she was quickly named “Hon” - short for Honey – the color of her hair and her sweet disposition. When she relocated to Philadelphia and married our father, she was forever known as “Sam” since she was a Samantha/Bewitched look alike. My kids used to ask me “why does Hon have so many names?” We would laugh and say because she has so many friends. Most of all she was our best friend and the greatest Mom in the world who loved her children, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews more than anything. She will be missed forever and always in our hearts. Services and interment are private for family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Funny Farm Rescue, 6908 Railroad Blvd, Mays Landing NJ 08330, www.funnyfarmrescue.org or to the Alzheimer’s Organization at www.alz.org. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19682, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.