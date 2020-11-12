1/1
Rowland C. Hoopes
Rowland C. Hoopes, 81, of Thorndale, passed away on November 11, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Sara P. Hoopes with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Cora E. Shank and Rowland C. Hoopes, Sr. He was a 1958 graduate of Octorara High School. Rowland served honorably in the US Army and he was a member of The American Legion, The VFW, and VFW Honor Guard. Rowland died on Veteran’s Day, a day that he usually spent honoring his fellow members of the US Armed Forces. He enjoyed working at ACME Markets for 43 years. Rowland was a member of Brandywine - Goddard Lodge #383 F.&A.M and The Loyal Order of Moose. He enjoyed NASCAR, Coors Light, medium-rare steaks, and his mountain camp near State College. Rowland is survived, in addition to his wife, by his daughter, Tina M. Goodine, wife of Dorian; his wonderful grandson, Paul W. Goodine; and his brother, Randy C. Hoopes. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, November 18th at 11 AM at Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, followed by interment in Upper Octorara Cemetery of Parkesburg. Family and friends are invited to the visitation at the Funeral Home from 9:30 AM until 11 AM. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Local from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilde Funeral Home
434 Main St
Parkesburg, PA 19365
(610) 857-5551
