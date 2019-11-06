|
Roy N. Anderson, 62, of Kennett Square, PA, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in 1957 in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Edward R. and Rose (Martelli) Anderson. Roy was a Kennett Square native and graduate of Kennett High School in 1975. He was a devoted husband and father, fun-loving grandfather and reliable friend and brother. Roy was a master tinkerer and problem solver, avid collector of antiques, and renowned home chef. He loved western movies, motorcycle rides, cultivating tomatoes for his homemade pasta sauce and fishing with family and friends. Most of all, he loved being silly Pop-Pop, and sharing his toys with his grandchildren. He will be remembered by family and friends for his wildly entertaining stories and many memories they will cherish. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Pamela; daughter, Christina and her husband Ryan of Wilmington, daughter, Meghan of Kennett Square, son, Matthew and his wife Gift of Kennett Square; three grandchildren whom he adored, Autumn, Nolan and Connor, he was very much looking forward to meeting his 4th grandchild, who is due in January; one brother Edward of Collegeville, PA and two sisters Josephine of Elkton, MD and Genevieve of Springfield, PA. You are invited to visit with Roy’s family on Sunday, November 10, from 5-7 p.m., at Kuzo Funeral Home in Kennett Square. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 11, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kennett Square. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Hockessin, DE. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roy’s memory to the Lung Cancer & Related Disorders or Abramson Cancer Center fund at Penn Medicine https://giving.apps.upenn.edu. Arrangements by Kuzo Funeral Home of Kennett Square, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 8, 2019