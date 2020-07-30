Ruperta Morales Reyes Sanchez, of Chester County, peacefully transitioned on Wednesday July 22, 2020, surrounded by family. Ruperta was born on January 8, 1932 in Santurce, PR, to Felix Reyes Diaz and Maria Sanchez, raise by Paula Reyes del Valle. She married Adrian Morales, settled in West Chester and raised their four surviving children, Maria de los Angeles Cabrera, Adrian, Jr., Juan Ramon, and Maria Asuncion Morales. Ruperta was a community activist and always came to the need of others or causes. She spent a lifetime of helping others, providing assistance, and guidance towards available resources. She was politically active and work on helping to register and get out the vote. She had a special gift of reviving plants that were dying, animals that were injured, and people in need. She was a legend and leaves a legacy for a host of family and friends to continue. She is survived by her children, adoptive son Carmelo Morales, Sisters; Rita C. Reyes & Ana Maria Aponte; Brother Juan E. Reyes; and host of grand children, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:30AM at Milestone Events, 600 E. Market Street, West Chester, PA, with a viewing from 9-11 am. Interment at St. Agnes Cemetery immediately after service. Donations can be sent to Ruperta Morales Memorial Fund, PO Box 2349, Wilmington DE 19899. Uplifting life services are being provided by DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, Inc, 610-696-4812, www.debaptiste.com