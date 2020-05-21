Rusty (Ruth) Eleanor Snyder, our beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend passed into the arms of her Lord Jesus on Friday evening, May 15, 2020. She was 95 years young. Born April 13, 1925, in Bethlehem, PA, Ruth was the daughter of Ruth Amanda and Henri Alvin Bodder. Her dear, younger sister, Jean, still resides in Bethlehem. Ruth graduated from Liberty High School, Bethlehem, in 1943. She worked for a local newspaper until 1944 when she joined the U.S. Navy and served until WW II ended in 1945. She had a beautiful soprano voice and travelled with the Navy chorus, known as The Beach Buster Chorale. While stationed in California, she met Lawrence (Larry) Snyder, who served on the same Naval base. They fell in love, married and after the war, settled in Pennsylvania, making West Chester their home in 1956. In the Navy, Ruth earned the nickname Rusty for her beautiful red hair, and was known by that name for the rest of her life. She was a dedicated wife and mother, talented cook and fabulous baker. All three of her children learned to cook in her kitchen. An excellent driver, she used that skill to drive a school bus for many years. She was an amazing artist at the sewing machine. There are many women across the country who own purses with labels inside that read, “Made by Rusty Snyder”. She loved to learn, loved to read, and loved the arts. Never one to shy from a challenge, she decided to take acting lessons in her 60s. She was a long time member of The Chester County Hospital Women’s Auxiliary and also worked at the Encore Thrift store that benefited the hospital. With her husband, she enjoyed traveling and visited many far-away places, such as Yugoslavia, Thailand, China, The Amazon, England, and Italy. A friend to nearly everyone she met, she would easily and happily converse with strangers, striking up an immediate camaraderie. Her children joked that, given the opportunity, she would cheerfully conduct a phone conversation with a wrong number! She loved to laugh and practiced her marvelous sense of humor until the very day she died. Her devoted husband Larry, to whom she was married 71 years, preceded Rusty in death, in 2017. She leaves behind her loving children, Paul (Katherine) Snyder, David Snyder and Gretchen (Tom) Puentes; Her grandchildren Kristin (Stephen) Belcher, Karen (Daniel) Lachman, Andrew ( Kristyn) Snyder and adopted granddaughter, Desiree (Julian) Cadengo. She was delightfully loved by her great grandchildren, Nathaniel and Deming Belcher, Patrick, Tyler and Will Lachman, Brooke and Jack Snyder, Jeremiah, Isaiah and Isabella Cadengo. She adored her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and was actively involved in their lives. We will sorely miss her. A memorial will be held at a later date, when the present restrictions are lifted. For information regarding that memorial, you may email greps@whidbey.com.



