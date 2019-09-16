|
Ruth Ann Chesnet, 70, of Westwood, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Chester County Hospital in West Chester, PA. She was the beloved wife of Harry O. Chesnet with whom she shared 44 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late William A. Krauss and Anna Mae Dunkle Hall.
Ruth was an area resident all her life. She was employed for over 35 years by ArcelorMittal Steel of Coatesville as a crane operator.
Ruth enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting, spending time with family and friends as well as shopping with her best friend Charlotte Levengood.
She is survived, in addition to her husband, by two children; Donald Krauss of Dover, DE and Clarissa Taylor and husband David of Nottingham, PA, one grandson Shayne Altizer, her beloved dog Missy Bear and four siblings; William Krauss of Nottingham, PA, Larry Krauss and wife Janet of Nottingham, PA, Lee Roy Krauss and wife Joyce of Nottingham, PA and Theresa Furstnau of Sugar Grove, VA.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life drop in on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 4 PM at Harry and Ruth's home, 1270 Heffner St., Coatesville, PA. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her memory to a .
Published in Daily Local News on Sept. 16, 2019