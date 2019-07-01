Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Wilde Funeral Home
434 Main St
Parkesburg, PA 19365
(610) 857-5551
Ruth Ann Wolfe

Ruth Ann Wolfe Obituary
Ruth Ann “Sis” Wolfe, 87, of Parkesburg died on Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was the wife of Robert G. Wolfe. Born in Towerville, she was the daughter of Harry and Reba McEwing. Sis is survived by 3 children; Barbara Hery, Judith Miller and Cindy Wolfe, 5 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and two half sisters. Preceded in death by 2 brothers. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 3PM at the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St. Parkesburg followed by interment at the Forks of the Brandywine, Glenmoore, PA. Viewing from 2 - 3PM. Online condolences can be made at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on July 3, 2019
