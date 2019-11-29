Daily Local News Obituaries
Services
Donohue Funeral Home
43 W Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
610-269-3080
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
46 W Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
46 W Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA
View Map
Ruth Constable Obituary
Ruth R. Constable, 88, of Downingtown, passed away November 24, 2019. Born December 18, 1930 in West Bradford Township, PA, she was a daughter of the late John F. and Norma (nee Pyott) Romig. She was a life member of Messiah Lutheran Church. Ruth was the beloved wife of the late Robert O. Constable, whom she shared 51 happy years of marriage before he passed away in 2004. She is the loving mother of Bradford R. Constable (Dolores), Judith A. Constable (John Guth), John W.S. Constable (Patricia), and Craig P. Constable (Marjorie); adoring grandmother of Caitlin, Ashley, Chad, Mark, Steven, Amelia, and Logan; devoted great-grandmother of Sienna Grace; dear sister of Jane R. Keener and Joan L. Romig; and caring mother-in-law of Barb Constable. She was predeceased by her sons: Stuart R. Constable and Glenn R. Constable. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 46 W Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335, followed by her Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church at the address above. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 W Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335, 610-269-3080. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 30, 2019
