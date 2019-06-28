|
Ruth A. Cook, 92 yrs., of Elverson, died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the TowerHealth/Reading Hospital and Medical Center, following an illness. She was born on Monday, October 11, 1926 in Elverson. Ruth was the daughter of the late W. Russell and Anna (Garman) Filmore. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Cook, who died on Feb. 3, 2015. Ruth was a homemaker to her beloved family. She enjoyed all sports, especially college basketball and birdwatching. Ruth and her late husband traveled to many locations that were the best settings for bird watching. She was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Filmore and two sisters, Myrtle Geiger and Marie Bernstal. Surviving are three sons, James R. (Sonia) Cook of Downingtown, Robert R. (Peggy) Cook of Elverson and David B. (Susan) Cook of Geigertown, a daughter, Nancy M. Cook of St. Peters, a brother, Robert Filmore of Lititz and two sisters, Alyce McEwen of Honey Brook and Dorothy Trate of Birdsboro. There are four grandchildren, Jeffrey Cook, Kelli (Joseph) Cioffi, Elizabeth (Christopher) Lyons and William (Casey) Cook and six great grandchildren, Cooper, Molly, Taylor, Stuart, Olive, and Carter, two step grandchildren, David and Paula Oakes and two step great grandchildren, Lucy and Sage. A memorial service will be held later. The date, time, and location will be posted in the near future. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family at the Elverson Methodist Cemetery. Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Ruth to Hawk Mountain Association, 1700 Hawk Mountain Road, Kempton, Pa. 19529. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com
Published in The Daily Local on June 30, 2019