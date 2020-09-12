1/
Ruth Hensel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth M. Hensel, 92, of Coatesville, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Hickory House Nursing Home. She was the widow of Albert J. Hensel and the daughter of Leroy and Sarah Moffit Kochel. A Downingtown and Coatesville area resident her entire life, Ruth obtained her cosmetology license after high school and enjoyed working in local beauty shops. After marriage, she devoted herself to home and family. She is survived by three children: Deborah Panning, wife of Henry, of Willow Street, PA, David Hensel, husband of Carol, of Winter Springs, FL and Dale Hensel, husband of Nancy of Parkesburg PA; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Dennis Hensel. The Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, 786 Oak St, Coatesville, PA 19320. In order to protect those at-risk, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. If you have trouble standing for an extended period of time, please considering bringing a lawn chair as seating will be limited. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilde Funeral Home
434 Main St
Parkesburg, PA 19365
(610) 857-5551
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved