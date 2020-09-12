Ruth Hensel

Ruth M. Hensel, 92, of Coatesville, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Hickory House Nursing Home. She was the widow of Albert J. Hensel and the daughter of Leroy and Sarah Moffit Kochel. A Downingtown and Coatesville area resident her entire life, Ruth obtained her cosmetology license after high school and enjoyed working in local beauty shops. After marriage, she devoted herself to home and family. She is survived by three children: Deborah Panning, wife of Henry, of Willow Street, PA, David Hensel, husband of Carol, of Winter Springs, FL and Dale Hensel, husband of Nancy of Parkesburg PA; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Dennis Hensel. The Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, 786 Oak St, Coatesville, PA 19320. In order to protect those at-risk, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. If you have trouble standing for an extended period of time, please considering bringing a lawn chair as seating will be limited. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com