|
|
Ruth M. Hicks, age 79, of West Grove, PA, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Twin Pines Health Care Center. She was the wife of Dale B. Hicks, who passed away in 2001, and with whom she shared over 39 years of marriage. Born in Landenberg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul Hatton and the late Margaret Mark Hatton. She was a Bookkeeper, retiring from the Pocopson Home in West Chester, PA. Mrs. Hicks was a member of the West Grove United Methodist Church for over 60 years and also was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Octoraro Chapter #463, where she had served as a past Worthy Matron. She enjoyed gardening and being with her family and friends. Mrs. Hicks is survived by three sons, Gary Hicks of West Grove, PA. Lary Hicks and his wife Geri of West Grove, PA and Bary Hicks and his wife Barbara of Wilmington, DE; one brother, Earl R. Hatton of West Grove, PA; one grandson, Matthew Hicks, two step grandchildren, five great step grandchildren and one great great step granddaughter. You are invited to visit with her family and friends from 10:00 to 11:00, Monday morning, March25, 2019, at the Foulk Funeral Home of West Grove, 200 Rose Hill Road, West Grove, PA. Her Funeral service and Eastern Star service will follow at 11:00. Burial will be in the New London Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Route 896, New London, PA. In memory of Mrs. Hicks, a contribution may be made to the West Grove Fire Co., P.O. Box 201, West Grove, PA 19390 or to the West Grove United Methodist Church, 300 N. Guernsey Road, West Grove, PA. 19390. To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family, please visit www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 19, 2019