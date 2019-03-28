|
|
Ruth Anderson Miller, 98, of West Chester, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at her home after a brief illness. Born February 3, 1921 to Robert and Mary Anderson, she was a lifelong resident of West Chester, except for several years when she and her husband were stationed on the West Coast during World War II. Educated in the West Chester school system Ruth received a degree in elementary education from West Chester State Teachers College and taught in the West Chester school system for more than 20 years. A talented and enthusiastic athlete, she was an early advocate of running (often in the dark so the neighbors wouldn’t see her), played a crafty game of tennis and cross country skied well into her 70s, swam into her 80s, and walked her dogs around the West Chester University athletic fields daily. The greatest pleasure in her life was her family – her late husband, Robert “Bing” Miller, five children, six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren whom she loved unequivocally and who loved her equally in return. Ruth had a remarkable gift for empathy and joy and she welcomed everyone and anyone into her home with grace and graciousness, including not only her children’s friends but also multiple animals and at one point sheltered her 7 member family, 3 cats, 2 dogs, a 50 year old parrot, and a baby alligator who had “somehow” arrived through the mail. She laughed easily and often, found joy in things both great and small, and remained relentlessly curious to the end of her life. She was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Adam and Jean Moreno, and by her beloved husband, Robert J. Miller. She is survived by her daughters, Jane Gray and Barbara Hewson; sons, Michael Miller, James Miller, and Jeffrey Miller; son-in-law, William Hewson; daughters-in-law Gayle Miller and Lisa Miller; grandchildren, Samantha Keen, Erica Bader, Susan Miller, Olivia Miller, Julia Miller, and Ned Miller; great grandchildren, Cole Jones, Francesca Bader and Genevieve Bader; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Birmingham Lafayette Cemetery, 1235 Birmingham Road, West Chester, PA 19382. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue, 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds, PA 17659. Arrangements by Founds – Feryo Cremation & Burial Services, LLC. Online condolences at www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 29, 2019