Ruth Moore Osborn, 83, of Downingtown, passed away on April 17, 2020 at Hickory House in Honey Brook. She shared 63 years of marriage with the late Allen Wilson Osborn, who preceded her in death just three months prior. Born and raised in Downingtown, Ruth was the daughter of John Newlin and Marguerite Ames Moore and was a 1954 graduate of Downingtown High School. Upon completion of sectorial school, she began her 30-year career at Chemical Leaman Tank Lines, retiring in 1985. During her retirement, Ruth launched a craft business and enjoyed doing shows with her husband and daughter. Ruth enjoyed counted cross-stitch, puzzles, Sudoku, painting, yard sales and bowling with her husband. Mrs. Osborn is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Osborn Mendoza of Glenmoore; nephew, Eric Michael Moore of Maryland; and sister-in-law, Nancy Osborn Santiago of Honey Brook. In addition to her husband and parents, Ruth’s brother, Jack Moore, also predeceased her. Due to these hard times, services honoring both Allen and Ruth Osborn have been delayed. Once restrictions are lifted and interment scheduled, an announcement of the service date and time will be made welcoming all to attend a Graveside Service, with full Military Honors, at Hopewell United Methodist Cemetery in Downingtown. Arrangements are being handled by the James J. Terry Funeral Home, Downingtown. Please visit jamesterryfuneralhome.com to send online condolences and to check for service details as they become available.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.