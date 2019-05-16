|
Ruth A. Rumiano, age 84 of Devon, PA passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Ruth was born on March 1, 1935 in Willows, CA to the late John Rumiano and Rose Vodrazka Rumiano. She was a graduate of Anna Head School for Girls in Berkeley, CA and Mills College in Oakland, CA. Ruth worked for many years in Human Resources, starting with American Electronic Laboratories. She enjoyed traveling around the United States and writing music. Ruth was a longtime member of Berwyn United Methodist Church, where she was involved in various committees. SURVIVORS: Best friend for 59 years Rosalie Hart; sister of Naomi Seeger. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ruth’s memorial service on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11am at Berwyn United Methodist Church 140 Waterloo Avenue Berwyn, PA 19312. Interment will follow in the urn garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Berwyn United Methodist Church 140 Waterloo Avenue Berwyn, PA 19312. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on May 19, 2019