Ruth Harriet Wolf, 92, of Downingtown PA, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Paoli Hospital. Ruth is survived by her 3 children; Susan O’Neil, James Wolf, and Sally Tarlo, 5 grandchildren A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 11am, at Central Presbyterian Church, 100 W Uwchlan Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335, where family and friends will be received from 10:30am-11am. Interment is private. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 9, 2019