Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Wolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Wolf

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth Wolf Obituary
Ruth Harriet Wolf, 92, of Downingtown PA, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Paoli Hospital. Ruth is survived by her 3 children; Susan O’Neil, James Wolf, and Sally Tarlo, 5 grandchildren A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 11am, at Central Presbyterian Church, 100 W Uwchlan Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335, where family and friends will be received from 10:30am-11am. Interment is private. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.