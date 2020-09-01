It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Ryan Pomante on August 12, 2020 at the age 35. Ryan is the beloved son of Michael and Maureen Pomante, cherished brother of Michael J Pomante. He is also survived by his Uncle Billy & Aunt Beverly of Spring City, Uncle Johnny & Aunt Marie, cousins Natalie & Brian of Atlanta . He was preceded in death by his Aunt Janice, loving Grandparents whom he adored. He was influenced at a young age by the great Chet Atkins which encouraged him to learn and perfect his finger style guitar playing. In time Ryan was introduced to another great musician, Tommy Emmanuel which he attended many concerts and eventually got to meet and play with Tommy at an event called CAAS held each June in Nashville. Ryan was not only a magical guitarist but a talented singer, songwriter telling a sad story or a making us all laugh with his witty sense of humor. Ryan traveled extensively playing music and making many friends in small towns and cities across the US one of which was Austin, TX. Austin became like a second home to him. As time went on Ryan had that yearning to move back home to Chester County. He recently moved into the perfect apt in Chester Springs which he called his paradise. Surrounded by the peaceful beauty of nature but still close enough to his music venues. This was the place where he recorded some of his last songs many of which can be found on SoundCloud. Now that your pain is gone may you play music with your eternal loved ones in Heaven. We will always miss you but you have left us with wonderful memories and your music that will play in our hearts forever. Donations in Ryan’s memory can be made to HAAM - Health Alliance for Austin musicians myhaam.org
. A celebration of life will be held September 12, 2020, 11am, at the James J. Terry Funeral Home Downingtown, 736 E. Lancaster Ave Downingtown PA, 19335 with a visitation prior from 9:30am - 10:45am at the funeral home. All guests are asked to wear face coverings. For online condolences please visit jamesterryfuneralhome.com
.