|
|
Salvatore R. "Sal" Gaglia, age 86, of West Chester, PA, passed away on February 23, 2019. Born in New Brunswick, NJ, he was the son of the late Salvatore N. and Adeline Gaglia (nee Antonelli).
Sal is predeceased by his brothers Michael (Carol), Anthony (Dorothy) and Eugene Gaglia. He is survived by his sister, Dolores Ceresa (Angelo) and his sister-in-law, Marie Gaglia. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews Michael Gaglia (Karen), Wayne Gaglia (Pat), Brian Gaglia (Helen), Ed Gaglia, Eugene Gaglia, Jr. (Susan), Donna Sears (David), Raymond Ceresa (Michele), Lynn Breidenfeld (Hugh) and Diane Gottschalk (Patrick).
Sal retired after a long career in the films packaging industry and truly valued his personal relationships with his customers and colleagues. Sal enjoyed travel, reading, WWII history, good food and good wine. He loved spending time with family and especially looked forward to the Gaglia family holiday traditions. He cherished his daily gatherings with his good friends in the "Mac" group, and his long-standing friendship with the Misser family.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing 4:00-6:00 PM Thursday, February 28, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000 and to his Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Friday, March 1, 2019 at Saints Peter & Paul Church, 1325 Boot Road, West Chester, PA 19380. Interment Private.
Published in Daily Local News on Feb. 25, 2019