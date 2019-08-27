Daily Local News Obituaries
On Monday, August 26, 2019, Salwa Hawa loving daughter, mother and grandmother entered eternal rest. Born on January 20, 1958 in Hadath, Lebanon to Mousa and Minerva Hawa. She received her bachelor’s degree from West Chester University. Preceded by her father, Mousa and sister, Suha. She is survived by her mother Minerva, daughters Suha Jones, Rochelle Keen and their families, as well as her brothers Abdallah and Rabi and their families. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019 9:30am–11am followed by service at 11:00 am at Holy Ghost Ukrainian Church on 399 Charles St, Coatesville, PA followed by the burial. Arrangements by the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Coatesville, Pa 610-384-7191
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 28, 2019
