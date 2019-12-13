|
|
Sam Wolfgong, aged 68, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019 in hospice care in West Chester. He is survived by his husband and partner of 47 years, Tom Woodward. Sam was born in 1951 in Butler, PA, the son of Kenneth and Mary McDowell Wolfgong. He graduated from Penn State and was a man of many talents and interests. After graduating from Penn State he moved to Philadelphia where he pursued his passion for music, becoming Director of the Temple University Music Festival. When the Festival closed he worked at a variety of jobs until retirement. It was in retirement that he found his greatest passion – the West Chester Food Cupboard, devoting himself to its mission for the past ten years, serving as Lead Volunteer, Treasurer, and Board Director. Donations in Sam’s memory may be made to the West Chester Food Cupboard by mail at 431 S Bolmar St. WC PA 19382 or online at www.wcfood.org. Everyone is invited to attend a celebration of Sam’s life on Saturday, January 4, 2020. It will be held at 3:00 pm in the Fellowship Hall at St. Paul’s Baptist Church, 1 Hagerty Blvd., West Chester, PA 19382. His body having been donated to science (Anatomy Gifts Registry), there will be no interment or funeral.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 15, 2019