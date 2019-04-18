|
|
Samuel E. Markley Jr., age 84, of Exton passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was the husband of Cynthia (nee Weddell) Markley, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. Sam is survived by two sons, Scott A. and S. Glenn Markley, sister Sue Dallin, granddaughter Jennifer Markley, great-grandson Tristen Jefferson, and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held for Mr. Markley on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 1 PM, at the Central Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Uwchlan Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory can be made to the Central Presbyterian Church (at the above address) or Parkinson’s Disease Research @ www.apdaparkinson.org/1700d2l/ Please visit, www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 22, 2019