|
|
Samuel W. Jackson, Jr., Paoli native and Norristown resident, passed away on November 10, 2019 in Norristown PA. He was 67. “Sam”, as he was affectionately called, was born February 6, 1952 in West Chester PA to the late Samuel Sr., and Bertha (Knight) Jackson. He matriculated through the Great Valley School District. Upon graduation, Sam entered into The United States Marine Corps in May of 1970 where he was honorably served his country in the Vietnam War, achieving the rank of Corporal. For many years Sam was employed by The Altemose Construction Company as a Supervisor. Survivors are, two brothers, Jackie Jackson and Sgt. Ronald Knight, five sisters, Gladys, Bernice, Janet, Peggy and Patricia Jackson, two Aunts, Louise Carter and Martha Pimental, an Uncle, Paul Marshall, brother-in-law Ellsworth Holland, his long-time companion, Debbie Campbell, and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be: Saturday November 16, 2019 - 11am. Viewing will be from 9-11AM Paoli United Methodist Church 81 Devon Road Paoli, PA. 19301. Interment: Wednesday November 20, 2019 - 11AM Washington Crossing National Cemetery Newtown, PA. Arrangements are by: Jackmon Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 272-1872
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 15, 2019