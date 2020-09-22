Samuel Wright, II (August 14, 1943 - September 18, 2020) Samuel Wright II, age 77, passed away with his family by his side on September 18, 2020 after a long illness. Samuel was born in West Chester, he was the son of the late David and Hazel Wright. Sandy was a 1962 graduate of Henderson High School. He served in the U. S. Army. He loved to golf, bet on horses, western movies and nothing ever could keep him away from his beloved Myrtle Beach! Many memories were spent with his children and grandchildren at the Delaware Park racetrack. He loved the excitement of the race and the thrill of the win. Sandy will be missed and remembered with love by his family! He is survived by his wife of 53 years, the very patient Joanne and their three children, daughter Renee Wright and husband Thomas Petragnani from Kennett Square, Samantha Stark from Downingtown and Scott Wright from Conshohocken, as well as his six grandchildren, Sasha, Larne, Tomasina, Kennedy, Matthew and Jacksen. In addition to his parents, Sandy was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Temple and Bonnie Stuart both from West Chester. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, funeral services and burial will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A special thank you to the people at Penn Medicine Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Penn Medicine Hospice - Development, 3535 Market St. Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104 (please make checks payable to Penn Medicine Hospice – Chester County). His many adventures and sense of humor will be remembered by all who knew him. Condolences may be made by visiting:www.foundsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Founds-Feryo Cremation and Burial Services, LLC, West Chester, PA.



