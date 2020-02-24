Daily Local News Obituaries
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
Sandra Hughes
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
Sandra Hughes Obituary
Sandra (Sandy) Lee Kilpatrick Hughes, 78, of Malvern, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at home surrounded by the love of her family. She was the wife of the late Alan T. Hughes, Jr. Born on June 21, 1941, she was the middle daughter of the late David and Frances McCallion Kilpatrick. Sandy is survived by her daughter Lynn Hughes Nelton, 3 grandchildren and her sister Bonnie. Services are being held at Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home in Malvern on Thursday, February 27 at 11:00am. Friends may visit from 10:00-11:00am on Thursday. Interment will be at Philadelphia Memorial Park, Malvern. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 25, 2020
