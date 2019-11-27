|
Sandra L. “Hoppy” Wright, age 72, of Meadville went home to be with Jesus surrounded by her family on November 23, 2019. She was born June 10, 1947 in Washington D.C. to the late William Edward Wright and Elsie Young. A graduate of Henderson High School in West Chester, PA., this multitalented woman was a legal assistant for many years for Culbertson, Weiss, Schetroma and Schug Law Firm in Meadville. As an itinerate member of Gods holy church with inexhaustible energy and zeal, she served the Lord and people near and far. Whether it was Africa, Haiti or all over the great state of Pennsylvania, this ordained minister and founder of New Wine and Inside Outside Prison Ministries gave of herself to the local church, PA State Board of Prison Ministries, neighbors, family and friends. Her energetic, infectious and inspiring personality was a shining example of the redemptive power of a living God. She was an indomitable spirit; an overcomer, a mother, a “Gubba”, and a friend and lover of God. Her smile lit up a room. She made others feel seen and valued. She was, and remains, a gift to all who encountered her. We grieve, because we will miss her, but not as “those who have no hope”; she is dancing now, beyond the veil. She is survived by her son Darryl Wright and his wife Pam of Wilmington, NC. Her two daughters, Rev. Yevette “Lady” Christy of Westcliffe, CO and Nakia (Barnes) Christoff of Garner, NC. In addition are eight grandchildren: Daniel Shepard, Richard Blackwell, Sheighla Temple, Ma’at Blackwell, Matayus Christoff, Hope L. Wright, Joshua Christy and Phoenix Christoff. Sandra was preceded in death by her father and her granddaughter, Abigail L. Wright. A Celebration of Life will be held on December 14, 2019 at 10 am at Calvary Baptist Church, 543 Randolph St., Meadville, PA. Please sign Sandra’s guestbook at www.hatheway-tedesco.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home and Crematory, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 29, 2019