Sante L. Piscoglio, Jr., 80, of Coatesville died Fri., Feb. 21, 2020. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Sante and Concetta Giunta Piscoglio and the husband of Judith Falini Piscoglio. Sante was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary, Coatesville. He was a 1958 graduate of S. Horace Scott High School. He worked with his father at Sante’s Pharmacy and owned Piscoglio’s Royal Bouquet. In addition to his wife, Judy, Sante is survived by two children: Maria Thomas (Edwin) Sante F. “Sonny” Piscoglio all of Coatesville; and two grandsons. Sante’s funeral mass will be celebrated Fri., Feb. 28, 2020 at 10:30 at Our Lady of the Rosary. Visitation will be held from 8:30am to 10:15am. Entombment will be private in St. Cecilia Cemetery, Coatesville. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of the Rosary 80 S. 17th Avenue, Coatesville, PA 19320. Arrangements by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville 610-384-0318 www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 25, 2020