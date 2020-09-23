SAPHRONIA (SOPHIE) MELVINA OLDAKER (FEBRUARY 18, 1929 - SEPTEMBER 19, 2020) Saphronia went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 19, 2020 after a long struggle, both in the hospital and at home. She was the devoted wife of the late Emil Oldaker, with whom she shared over 47 years of marriage. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by their son, Calvin Gary Oldaker, and three grandsons, Dennis Edward Oldaker, David Allen Sampson and Christopher Muzzy. Born in Eldred, Illinois, she was a daughter of Alvin Everett and Mary Daisy Glowner Meeks. Saphronia was also preceded in death by four sisters, Agnes Thuer, Helen Meeks, Mary Hill and Alberta Bick, as well as her four brothers, John Meeks, Jerry Meeks, Herschel Meeks and Harry Meeks. Also known as Frony, as well as Sophie among her family and friends, Saphronia graduated from Hardin High School, in Hardin, Illinois in 1948. She is survived by her daughter Linda Marie Sampson, wife of David Harry Sampson. She also has one surviving sister, Dorothy Dabbs. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, Deborah (Timothy) Urbanski, James (Erica) Oldaker, Timothy Oldaker, Heather (Michael) Woodward, Melanie (William) Evans and Michelle August. She is also survived by 22 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Sophie enjoyed spending time with her family, happily watching the antics of the little ones and teaching them many of life’s lessons and how to do everyday things, such as cooking and baking, quilting and sewing, and craft-making. She served her Lord well as a devout prayer warrior, Sunday school and Vacation Bible School teacher. She occasionally sang with the church choir. Loving all kinds of music, she especially loved listening to Gospel music and watching the Gaither music programs on television. Sophie also served on the Administrative Board of the Avondale United Methodist Church. Saphronia was one of the happiest people on this earth. She loved everyone and always had a big smile on her face. All services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to “Avon Grove Lions Club Foundation” and sent to Linda Sampson, 192 Saw Mill Road, Landenberg, PA 19350. Please mark any checks with “For Diabetes Research Only”. These will be sent to the Diabetes Association
in Mom’s name. Please visit Saphronia’s online memorial by going to www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com