Sara E. Hutchinson Hodgson
Sara E. Hutchinson Hodgson, age 94, passed away in Chester County on Friday, October 9, 2020. She lived most of her life in Chester County, having moved to Kendal in 1996. A graduate of Eastman School of Music of the Univ. of Rochester, NY, she was a member of the faculty at Allegheny College in Meadville, PA and later taught piano in the Dilworthtown, PA area, Sara and her husband, William Hodgson, were for many years caretakers of the Brinton 1704 House in Dilworthstown. Mrs. Hodgson was a guide specialist at Winterthur Museum, Delaware, for twelve years. She was also a member of the Religious Society of Friends, serving as Clerk of Birmingham Monthly Meeting; the Lewisburg, PA Monthly Meeting; as well as Concord Quarterly Meeting. Sara is survived by a daughter, Jane Mulrooney, of Middleburg, PA; a son, John H. Hodgson, of Selinsgrove, PA; three grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, King of Prussia, PA.

Published in The Daily Local from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
