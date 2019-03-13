|
|
Sara Elizabeth “Betty” Leusky, 84, of Coatesville died Monday, March 11, 2019 at Brandywine Hospital. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late James W. and Sarah Dunlap Gainor and the wife of George Leusky with whom she would have celebrated 65 years of marriage in June. Betty was a 1952 graduate of S. Horace Scott High School. She was a member of St. Joseph, Coatesville and a member of the former St. Cecilia Church. In addition to her husband, George, Betty is survived by her son, Mark and daughters Charlene Leusky and Lisa McInerney (Tom) all of Coatesville; three grandchildren: Lindsy Johnson and Brianne and Cassidy McInerney; two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Audrey; one sister, Janet Chalfont and niece and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Judith Pacana and brother, John Gainor. Betty’s memorial mass will be celebrated Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11am St. Joseph Church 404 Charles Street, Coatesville. Visitation will be held Tuesday March 19, 2019 from 9-10:30am at Wentz Funeral Home 342 East Chestnut Street, Coatesville 610-384-0318. Interment will be in St. Cecilia Cemetery, Coatesville. Memorials in Betty’s honor may be made to Alzheimer’s Association 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 14, 2019