Sarah Gamwell Cochrane (Sally) was born on April 28, 1929 in New York City to William Wirt Gamwell and Gertrude Riker Gamwell. She grew up on a farm in Middletown, New Jersey where some of her favorite early memories were horseback riding or running through the woods with her sisters Susie and Polly, and, of course, the dogs. She attended The Rumson Country Day School where she won the Trustees award for outstanding scholar and athlete. She maintained a lifelong fondness for the school which she felt helped provide its students and their families support during the difficult years of World War II. Sally graduated from Miss Porter’s School for Girls (Farmington) in 1947, and Pine Manor Junior College in 1949. An accomplished equestrian, she moved to Chester Springs, Pennsylvania to work with horses. She met her husband, James Cochrane (Jim) on horseback. Sally and Jim married in 1960 and went on to share a long and fulfilling life together on their farm in northern Chester County. They had two children, Leigh and Bill. Sally loved the outdoor world. Both being in it and studying it. Some of her favorite passions were fox hunting with Doctor Addis or fly fishing in the Poconos. Almost always a favorite dog was at her side. She enjoyed tennis and especially loved playing doubles with her son, Bill, in small tournaments held at Blooming Grove Hunting and Fishing Club, a special spot for her and her family for over 50 years. Somehow Sally and Bill usually ended up with the trophy—much to her delight and expectation. But she could veer away from sports if needed. She shared her love of author Ronald Dahl and the poet Robert Frost with her children and grandchildren. Sally spent several years with her daughter, Leigh, consuming any and all Nancy Drew mysteries, discussing at depth the clues, plots and merits of each. She attended every sporting or school event her grandchildren participated in until very late in her life. Sally had an indomitable spirit of strength and graciousness which even illness could not weaken. Sally adored her father who served in both world wars, her maternal aunt, Frances Riker Duncombe, her aunt “Crink” (Suzanne Bennett Maguire) and her stepmother “Puss” (Mary Bennett Gamwell). She had many wonderful life long friends. Sally was a unifying force in our nuclear and extended family and will be missed by all. We love you Mama! You will always be our head girl. Sally is predeceased by her sister, Susie Gamwell Zezza, and by her husband, James Alexander Cochrane. She is survived by her sister, Polly Gamwell Reed, her children Leigh Scheuritzel (Paul) and Bill Cochrane (Annemarie), her grandchildren Matthew Scheuritzel (Alissa), Sarah Scheuritzel, Tim Scheuritzel and by her great grandson Westley Scheuritzel. She is also survived by her nieces Anne Willcox Raymond, Louisa Willcox, and by her nephew John Willcox. Funeral services and interment will be held privately.



