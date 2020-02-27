|
|
Scott T. Lopez, Sr., 58, of Coatesville, PA, passed away February 15, 2020, at his residence. Born in West Chester, he was son of the late Hildo and Mary Tilghman Lopez and husband of Melissa Antoinette Lopez. A U.S. Army and National Guard veteran, he was a talented landscaper who worked for St. Cecila’s Roman Catholic Church for many years. In addition to his wife he leaves his children: Tanesha Lopez-Ben (Charles), Naja Bowman (John) all of Johnstown, Daniel Mansfield (Erica), Scott T. Lopez, Jr., Gemil Lopez, Janise Woodward (Christopher), Terron Corporal, Tanerra Corporal, Chanel Butler; siblings: Mildred L. Glasco-Brown (William), Lisa M. Tilghman, Hildo A. Lopez, Jr. (Amy), Helen E. Lopez-Burton, Carmen D. Lopez, Kenneth Gaskins and Christopher Lopez; 23 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild on the way.. Services will be held 11 AM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the VA Medical Center Chapel, 1400 Blackhorse Hill Rd., Coatesville, PA with viewing beginning at 9 AM. For more info please visit wrightfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 28, 2020