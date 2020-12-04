1/1
Sebastian Sudano, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away on December 2, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Rose (nee Conte) who passed away March 20, 2017. Loving father of Michele (William) Galvin. Grandfather of William and Christina Galvin. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 120 St. Elizabeth Drive, Chester Springs, PA 19425. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family prefers contributions to the American Heart Association, 1617 JFK Blvd, Suite #700, Phila., PA 19103. Masks are required and practice social distancing. www.loganfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Daily Local from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
