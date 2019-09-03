Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-6567
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Applegarth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Applegarth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Applegarth Obituary
Sharon L. Applegarth, 60, of Denver, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of Robert C. Applegarth, with whom she shared 15+ years of marriage. Born and raised in West Chester, she was the daughter of Edna Evans and the late Leon Evans, Jr. Sharon graduated from Henderson High School in West Chester. She loved photography and embraced her Cherokee heritage. She absolutely loved the outdoors and the Great Smoky Mountains and she LOVED all her Fur Babies. She was also a great supporter of all our military personnel. She LOVED life! Thanks to all of her support groups for their concern and guidance during her illness. In addition to her husband and mother, Sharon is survived by her stepchildren, AJ and Chuck Applegarth and Marcia Jendry, as well as her two brothers, Steve and Max Evans. Sharon was predeceased by her son Bobby, who passed away at birth, her father, Great Aunt and Grandmother. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 6, 2019 at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA. Family and friends will be received from 9:45-10:45 a.m. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Interment will be at Grove United Methodist Cemetery, West Chester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ephrata Cancer Center in memory of Sharon Applegarth. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now