|
|
Sharon L. Applegarth, 60, of Denver, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of Robert C. Applegarth, with whom she shared 15+ years of marriage. Born and raised in West Chester, she was the daughter of Edna Evans and the late Leon Evans, Jr. Sharon graduated from Henderson High School in West Chester. She loved photography and embraced her Cherokee heritage. She absolutely loved the outdoors and the Great Smoky Mountains and she LOVED all her Fur Babies. She was also a great supporter of all our military personnel. She LOVED life! Thanks to all of her support groups for their concern and guidance during her illness. In addition to her husband and mother, Sharon is survived by her stepchildren, AJ and Chuck Applegarth and Marcia Jendry, as well as her two brothers, Steve and Max Evans. Sharon was predeceased by her son Bobby, who passed away at birth, her father, Great Aunt and Grandmother. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 6, 2019 at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA. Family and friends will be received from 9:45-10:45 a.m. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Interment will be at Grove United Methodist Cemetery, West Chester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ephrata Cancer Center in memory of Sharon Applegarth. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 4, 2019