|
|
Sharon L. Bradford, 56, of Honey Brook, died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Born in West Chester, she was a daughter of Dorothy H. (Moulton) Gobber of Goodville and the late Theodore A. Gobber. She was married to William Bradford. Sharon worked for The Greenery in Morgantown. She enjoyed arts and crafts, flowers, pets and rescuing cats. Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are two sons, Tyler and Nick Manion both of Ephrata; and three siblings, Teddy Gobber of Kenhorst, and Lisa Gobber and Bryon Gobber both of Goodville. Preceding her in death is a son, Kerry Manion in 2014. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 7 at 11 am at Lincoln Cemetery, Apple St., Ephrata. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA 17557, to assist the family with funeral expenses. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com.
Published in The Daily Local on June 1, 2019