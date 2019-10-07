|
|
Sharon Pinno Carlisle, 75, of Cochranville, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Season’s Hospice, Newark, DE. She was the wife of Christopher I. Carlisle with whom she shared 52 years of marriage. Born in Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of the late John V. and Alice Boyle Pinno. She received her Bachelor of Science from Immaculata College, Malvern. Sharon was employed with the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, New Bolton Center as a Clinical Microbiologist retiring in 2012 after 26 years of service. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends and challenged herself to create unique recipes. Her love of gardening was evident by seeing the gardens around her home. Sharon was a lifelong learner and was always researching and learning about new topics that related to her work or family. Family vacations to Assateague and Nantucket Islands always held fond memories and a special place in her heart. Sharon’s greatest love was her adoring husband and her dog, Barney or “B” as she called him. She was so proud of all her grandchildren and loved hearing about their adventures and achievements in work and school. She is survived by her husband; two children, Alison Carlisle Pennell (Gregory E.) of Oxford and Amanda Carlisle Brink (Joshua S.) of Milton, MA; five grandchildren, Jacob T. Leonard, Christin H. Brink, Emily K. Brink, Jessica A. Brink and Alison P. Brink; and one brother, John V. Pinno, Jr. (Elaine M.) of Nottingham. She was preceded in death by one sister, Sheila Pinno Patrick. A memorial service will be held 2:30 pm Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine St., Oxford, PA, where family and friends may visit from 1 – 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to PO Box 22718 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 8, 2019