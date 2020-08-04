1/1
Sharon L. MacKenzie
Sharon L. MacKenzie, 75, of New Holland, died Monday, August 3, 2020 at her home after a lengthy illness. Born in W. Caln Twp., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Emma (Stokes) Clevenstine. She was married 56 years on February 3 to Herman D. MacKenzie, Jr. Sharon was a homemaker most of her life but later worked at Meke Inc. in New Holland and Intercourse. She was a former member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Compass. She enjoyed her cat “Spook”, and especially her grandchildren. Surviving in addition to her husband are four children, April (Roger) Krantz, Lori (Scott) Ravegum of Bowmansville, Daisy MacKenzie, and her companion Richard Horst, of New Holland, and Avery “Rusty” (Alicia) Mackenzie of West Lampeter; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; three sisters, Carole Martin of Illinois, Suzanne (Randall) Krammes of Narvon, and Diane L. Witman of New Holland; and a brother, Albert (Terry) Clevenstine of New Holland. Preceding her in death are six brothers, Joseph, George, Dewey, Russell, Norman, and Robin; and two sisters, Phyllis and Bette. Funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 10 at 3 pm at Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, New Holland with viewing from 2-3 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, (https://petpantrylc.org/), or Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.

Published in The Daily Local from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Groff High Funeral Home
145 West Main St.
New Holland, PA 17557
717-354-0444
