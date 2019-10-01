Daily Local News Obituaries
|
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-6567
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:45 AM - 11:15 AM
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Church
332 Manor Ave
Downingtown, PA
Sharon Lynn Steidler Obituary
Sharon Lynn Steidler, 51, of Downingtown, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her mother, Lorraine Steidler; siblings, Carol Valocchi, Patricia Howie (Brent), Jeffrey Steidler (Kelly); and many beloved nieces and nephews. Sharon was predeceased by her father, Frank A. Steidler, Jr., and brother, Frank A. Steidler, III. An evening visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, October 3rd as well as a morning visitation from 9:45 to 11:15 am on Friday, October 4th at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown. Her Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12 noon on Friday, October 4th at St. Joseph Church, 332 Manor Ave., Downingtown. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Downingtown. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Sharon’s name be made to the H. Lee Moffitt Center for Cancer & Research Institute, 12902 USF Magnolia Drive Tampa , FL 33612 or at give.moffitt.org To send online condolences, visit www.jamesterryfuenralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 1, 2019
