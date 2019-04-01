|
Shawn F. Travis 57 of West Chester, passed away March 27 from a massive stroke and was an organ donor and hoped this would be the gift of life to someone; and it was. He was the beloved son of Marian Travis of West Chester, and the Late Edmond Travis. Shawn also had 4 brothers, Michael, Dennis, Kevin, and Brian all in Chester County. Shawn was born in West Chester and attended St. Agnes School and graduated from East High School. Shawn was a Master Carpenter and a Master Ceramic tile setter. For extra money, he worked nights at UPS in West Goshen loading trucks and became employee of the month after only 3 months. His love for the outdoors, led him to Swan Valley, Flathead Lake Area of Northern Montana where he worked for Nordique System Log Homes, as a Log Smith and Stone Mason. He cut down huge trees and worked by building beautiful log homes from the logs he cut down. He returned Home to West Chester and started his family and welcomed the birth of his son Jake. Shawn’s Proudest Moment was to hold his new born son and to one day take Jake to Montana to teach him about the things Shawn loved, camping overnight, fishing, hunting in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Area and Glacier National Park and riding horseback on mountain trails. He loved coming home for holidays but loved to go back to his Land of Oz where he found his peace. We loved you Shawn and we will miss you. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation from 3-5pm on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 410 N. Church St. West Chester, PA 19380; 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com; followed by his Memorial Service at 5pm. Interment will be private.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 2, 2019