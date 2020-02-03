|
|
Sherri Lynn Byrne (née Ziolkowski), 50, of Downingtown, Pa and formerly of Baltimore, MD passed away on January 31, 2020. Born in Baltimore, MD, Sherri was the beloved daughter of Cheryl (née Cilento) Stevenson and the late Ronald Ziolkowski. Sherri was the beloved wife of James Byrne; loving mother of Matthew J., Patrick J. and Shannon R. Byrne; dear granddaughter of Carolyn Cilento. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends. Sherri loved spending time with her family at the beach where she enjoyed sunrises and collecting seashells. She had a fondness for animals and also enjoyed crafting and gardening. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 6:00-8:00 PM on Friday, February 7th and 9:00-10:00 AM on Saturday, February 8th at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000 followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Saturday at SS Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct., West Chester, PA. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bringing Hope Home, 641 Swedesford Rd, Malvern, PA 19355, www.bringinghopehome.org/memorials. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 5, 2020