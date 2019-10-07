Daily Local News Obituaries
Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
250 W State St
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 444-4116
God received a new Angel on October 4, 2019. Sherry Lynn Palmos, age 73, passed away at home in Oxford, Pa. She is survived by her husband Paul Palmos of 45 years; sister Shirley Henry; preceded by her brother, Bob Merrill and brother in law, Bob Palmos; survived by her brother in law and wife, George & Carol Palmos; many nieces and nephews from Pa to Texas; her grandson, Stratton Lee Cloud; good girlfriends, Pat Bowers, Marcia Patton, Carol McCartney, Cecilia Pritts; and her good neighbors, Joe and Barb Stoltzfus and kids. A Viewing will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 from 10AM to 11:30AM at Kuzo Funeral Home, 250 W. State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348. Services for Sherry will be from 11:30AM to Noon. Following services there will be a reception. Arrangements by Kuzo Funeral Home of Kennett Square, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 8, 2019
