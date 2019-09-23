|
Sherry Lynn Bender Reed, 76, passed away at Penn Medicine Hospice in West Chester, PA on the morning of Wednesday, September 18, 2019 due to interstitial lung disease. She was born on February 21, 1943 in Harrisburg, PA. She married Robert Elton Reed on July 14, 1968. Robert died on May 3, 2010 from cancer. In the early 1970s, Sherry and Robert moved to Wilmington, DE, where they raised two children. Sherry worked at Scott Paper Company for many years. She retired in the late 1990s and moved with her husband to Exton, PA, where they lived for the remainder of their lives. While she lived with several health issues, including multiple sclerosis, she never let it affect her positive attitude or her time with friends and family, who loved her dearly. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and friend to those who knew her and she drew great comfort and inspiration from these relationships. She valued greatly these intimate bonds and was eternally grateful for the love and devotion she received from the people who cared for her. Sherry is survived by her two children, Jonathan and Stephanie Reed, as well as her brother, John Bender. Funeral and memorial services will be held at later dates. Friends and loved ones will be notified about these services by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (https://www.nationalmssociety.org/).
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 24, 2019